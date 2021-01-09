Reagan: The sad legacy of Donald Trump

Trump could have prevented Wednesday’s national embarrassment and saved Republicans from disaster, but his ego and his narcissism got the better of him.

Like Hillary Clinton, who is still blaming her embarrassing defeat in 2016 on the Russians, Trump has proved for nine weeks that he doesn’t know how to lose.

He could have taken the high road and left office with a phenomenal legacy — and a solid conservative one.

Despite the way the dishonest liberal media ignored or dismissed his record of accomplishments for four years, he could have been remembered by history for a lot of good things.

For getting the COVID-19 vaccine out so quickly.

For creating a booming economy, cutting taxes, raising workers’ wages and turning America into an energy superpower.

Or how about for important things like keeping America out of any new foreign wars, shrinking our armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and greatly increasing the country’s overall military strength?

But after Wednesday no one cares much about all those great successes and many others he never tired of boasting about.

It a shame. It could have been much different for the president.