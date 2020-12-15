Purcell: Viruses and responses differ, but human nature doesn’t

The way my siblings and I responded to my family’s chicken-pox outbreak in 1973 may shed light on Americans’ responses to COVID-19 in 2020.

I was about 10 and remember how differently my five sisters responded to that highly contagious bug.

To prevent its spread, our family doctor ordered us to wash our hands regularly; keep all surfaces, devices and furnishings in the house extra-clean; and maintain our distance from infected siblings.

“If you do come down with chicken pox,” said the doctor, “do not touch or scratch the infected areas of your skin or it will spread it all the more.”

My oldest sister, Kathy, complied completely with the doctor’s orders. Like all my sisters, she’s still obsessive about keeping her home clean.

Amazingly, she never once gave into the urge to scratch her one small chicken-pox bump in the center of her forehead. Nearly 50 years later, researchers still try to determine the source of her incredible discipline.

My middle sisters did their best to comply but, being easy-going middle children, weren’t much concerned about the virus, one way or another. They didn’t understand what all the hullaballoo was about and came through with minimal infection and fuss.