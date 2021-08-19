Purcell: Three cheers for us 'middles'

The experience I had as a middle child in the ‘70s is one that few kids experience today — mainly because there are so few large families today.

In our neighborhood, a small ‘70s family had three kids, but most families had four to six and a few had more than 10.

Now, with both parents working and the cost of raising children considerably higher than it was 40 years ago, most parents prefer to have one or two kids, according to The CUT.

For several reasons, this trend is not good for the rest of us.

The unique characteristics of a middle child are honed by his or her experiences in the family pecking order.

For starters, we are good mediators.

In my family, I always disliked seeing my siblings arguing and always sought to moderate and quell them — and I still do. I’m happiest when we are all getting along.

The International Business Times reports that because middle children “are more willing to compromise and look at all sides of a question,” they turn out to be excellent negotiators compared to first-born or last-born children.

Is the lack of middles one of the unheralded causes of eroding civility? Could be.