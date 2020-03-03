Purcell: The 2020 presidential race: No laughing matter

At least Michael Bloomberg gave it a try.

Having done poorly in a prior debate, he joked during the Charleston, S.C., debate that he was surprised the other candidates showed up — because he “did such a good job beating them last week.”

His poorly timed attempt at humor was ridiculed on social media. So what has happened to humor among our presidential candidates?

Partisanship makes way too many of us way too serious way too much of the time. But the American sense of humor has a deep history and most presidents have used it well.

Barack Obama’s deadpan humor brought the house down during several White House Correspondents’ Dinners.

In 2009, he said: “There was a point in my life when I started palling around with a pretty ugly crowd, I’ve got to be honest. These guys were serious deadbeats; they were lowlifes; they were unrepentant no-good punks. That’s right: I’ve been a member of the United States Senate.”

George W. Bush showed a great sense of humor opening the 2005 event: “I look forward to these dinners where I’m supposed to be funny ... intentionally.”