Purcell: The fate of gig workers could turn on ballot question

I manage my own invoicing and taxes. I know to the penny — once my CPA explains it to me and I drop whatever mug of coffee I’m holding — how high my income taxes are. Few employees are aware of how much they pay in taxes or what their benefits cost their employers — which would be helpful to know before voting for new government policies that will increase both.

I manage my own health-care insurance, which has gotten plenty expensive in recent years for individuals who don’t qualify for subsidies, in part because of government attempts to expand health insurance to everyone.

But, again, I choose to be self-employed. I like the freedom it provides. But it also makes me keenly aware of the unintended consequences of government regulations and policies.

California’s 2019 AB5 law would require Uber, for instance, to hire drivers as full-time employees with health insurance, paid sick leave and other benefits. Benefits are wonderful, but come at a price.

Uber claims that “if the company were forced to make all drivers across the country employees, for example, it could only support 260,000 full-time roles,” reports The Post. “That compares to 1.2 million active drivers the company was hosting on its app before the coronavirus pandemic.”