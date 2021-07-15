Purcell: RVing trend good for civility

It’s an old dream of mine and I just may do it: Buy a travel trailer and live on the American road for weeks at a time.

Recreational vehicle living is a growing trend, particularly for younger people, who, post-Covid, prefer to work at home instead of commuting to their company’s office building.

Thanks to technology, your “home office” can now be in an RV parked next to a rushing creek in the middle of nowhere.

I’ve been critical of the downsides of digital innovation, which has given us social media tools that cause many of us to embrace narrower viewpoints and become intolerant of anyone who disagrees with us.

But here’s the big upside:

All anyone needs now to live on the road is an RV with a solar panel and a cell phone that can provide a WiFi signal.

That will allow anyone anywhere to access his company’s computer network, manage his finances and life online, and relax in the evening by watching hundreds of channels of television through streaming services.

Better yet, technology is also enabling many of us to make our livings in unconventional ways.