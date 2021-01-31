Purcell: Resisting Girl Scout cookies’ temptations harder than ever

The country is divided, in massive debt, and our future isn’t looking so good — but thankfully, I have more immediate worries to consume my energies.

Girl Scout cookies are back.

I’m on a diet, you see — the same diet I’m on every year at this time as I struggle to lose the weight I put on during the holiday season.

This year offers a far greater weight-loss challenge, however, because most of 2020 offered millions of us the perfect conditions to pack on the pounds.

They don’t call it “COVID-19” for nothing.

And just as I was looking forward to a shortage of Girl Scout cookie stands, which usually set up shop at every single store I normally go to, I just learned that Girl Scout cookies are now easier to purchase than ever before.

Newsweek reports that the Girls Scouts are partnering with Grubhub to make online ordering and home delivery of cookies as fast and easy as downing an entire sleeve of Shortbread/Trefoils dipped in ice-cold milk.

To be sure, the Girl Scouts’ “virtual cookie booth” is going to make NOT buying Girl Scout cookies harder than ever before.

That doesn’t bode well for me.