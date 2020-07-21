Purcell: Perpetual anger no help amid pandemic

I place myself in the “grumpy” phase because my country continues not responding well to the situation.

Rather than unite to defeat this common challenge, we are more divided than ever.

Some of us are still in the denial stage. Cocky, self-anointed experts pontificated well before useful data came in that the novel coronavirus is not much different than the regular flu, which impacts the old and weak every year, and that shutting down our economy to contain it was insane.

But as National Geographic reports, “the latest best estimates show that COVID-19 is around 50 to 100 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, on average.”

On the other end of the spectrum are those who’ve way too willingly “accepted” every restriction placed on our freedoms by bumbling political leaders who seem to enjoy their absolute power a little bit too absolutely.

The truth, as always, is somewhere in between these extremes, but we aren’t having much luck locating it. In the midst of a presidential campaign, misinformation and finger-pointing are making the situation worse, not better - and we continue not rising to this unique challenge.

I’m grumpy, because I feel like I’m stuck in the middle of this chaos.