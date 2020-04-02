Purcell: Pandemic threatens Prine’s life when we need his art most

As if you didn’t care, say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’”

Right now, I’m appreciating Prine, who’s 73, more than ever — because he’s hospitalized in critical condition, another victim of COVID-19.

The past few weeks have been bizarre, surreal, with the pandemic playing out like a chintzy B-movie. I find myself wondering, “So this is what a pandemic is like?”

I’m comfortable at home all day. With 300 TV channels, the internet, phone, texting and a stocked pantry, I have everything I need.

My large extended family worries about its elderly members — we’re keeping our distance to keep them safe. All of us are well, though.

Still, the seriousness of this pandemic hasn’t quite sunk in yet. But it better. Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that the virus could claim up to 200,000 Americans.

But John Prine? No!

That makes this virus suddenly personal for me. Now I’m getting angry.

I pray we find a way to stop its spread — before it hurts my loved ones and close friends.

I pray for Prine, who’s already beaten cancer twice, to beat this thing.

God knows we need the healing power of Prine’s music right now. This horrible virus has no right trying to rob us of his much-needed beauty and humor when we need them most.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0