Purcell: Pandemic restrictions highlight blessings we take for granted

“In China, Thailand or, as has recently been seen in Hong Kong, expressing your political views, even in a diplomatic way, can lead to your imprisonment or even worse, the death penalty,” reported The Post.

Another right too many Americans take for granted is voting — choosing our government’s leaders and policies.

The integrity of the vote is central to a well-functioning republic. It lets us settle our differences at the ballot box, not on the battlefield.

Our two-party system has its flaws, but, said The Post, “some countries have a one-party system where you can only vote for candidates who stand for that party. Other countries don’t even (have) an illusion of democracy—they have a dictator in charge and his or her word is what makes the law.”

Comparing the U.S. to developing countries, The Post noted that clean tap water and abundant electricity are taken for granted. Both result from the freedoms that unleash massive wealth creation. Our economic horsepower funds massive projects that deliver power and drinking water across our great land.

Before COVID-19 did a number on our economy, some Americans took abundant jobs for granted. Our robust free markets enable entrepreneurs to innovate, creating jobs that enable millions to thrive.