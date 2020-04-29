Purcell: Little Sisters of the Poor meet pandemic with grace, humility

Seventy of them formed a Pray Warriors club, which accepts prayer requests for those suffering. They’re praying daily for COVID-19 victims.

“God especially loves and listens to the elderly poor,” said Sister Mary Vincent. “Passages throughout the Bible speak to His love. And that is why their prayers are so powerful.”

In the middle of a pandemic, everyone at LSP Pittsburgh is focused on doing what she or he can to help others in need.

Meanwhile, across the country, pride, arrogance and divisiveness worsen. Some are heartlessly using the crisis to bludgeon political opponents.

If a pandemic, in which so many things are beyond our control, cannot bring us humility, I can think of only one thing that can.

We must become humble and gracious like the sisters, staff and residents at LSP Pittsburgh. Only then will we come together and accomplish the great feats that are needed to get our country back on track.

I pray that we learn from LSP Pittsburgh’s powerful example.

To donate provisions or funds to the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Pittsburgh home, visit littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org or call 412-307-1100.

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0