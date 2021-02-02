Purcell: Lighten up, critics, It’s Groundhog Day

The Inner Circle talks of how it pampers Phil. He lives in a heated home. He’s fed delicious treats. He receives excellent medical care. But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says Phil is being abused — that yanking a groundhog out of a stump before bright lights and a large crowd induces incredible stress. PETA wants an animatronic groundhog to replace Phil.

All such criticism will pale in comparison to what may happen if critics learn this tidbit about Phil’s private life: Phil has a harem. To take the edge off of Phil’s lonely bachelor existence, the Inner Circle provides him with three female companions. That’s right: Punxsutawney’s finest dignitaries are trafficking in “woodchucks of the night”!

I, like millions of others, greatly enjoy Groundhog Day. I believe such traditions enrich our world and bring much-needed levity to our chaotic lives. I believe many American traditions evolved from a hodgepodge of cultural influences, and the best celebrate our common humanity — rather than pull us apart. I believe too many of us take ourselves too seriously. As we seek to correct the imperfections of our past — to embrace everyone and offend no one — we sometimes end up lost in the narrowness of our own best intentions.