Purcell: Kids, pedal those pandemic blues away
Commentary

Purcell: Kids, pedal those pandemic blues away

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s one good thing about the COVID-19 pandemic: Bike sales are booming. I hope that means kids will begin riding in big numbers again.

There was a big bike-sales boom in the early 1970s, too – the result of millions of baby boom kids, like me, riding our bikes from dawn until dusk.

From its inception in the 1800s, the bicycle had been produced mostly for adults. In the 1900s, bikes offered urban working-class folks an inexpensive way to get to and from work. Sales were brisk into the early 1900s.

But as America prospered – as the automobile became the chief mode of travel – bike sales plummeted. Sales wouldn’t grow again until millions of baby boomer kids were living in wide-open suburbs.

Schwinn was the first bike maker to tap that youth market.

In the 1950s, the standard bike design was the cruiser, a gargantuan, fender-covered machine built for adults. There was only one gear (slow) and you braked by reversing the pedals and pressing down hard.

In the early 1960s, however, Schwinn designer Al Fritz had an idea, reports Bike Magazine. He’d heard about a new youth trend centered in California: retrofitting bicycles with drag-racing motorcycle accoutrements. “Choppers” – custom motorcycles with long handlebars – were all the rage. Fritz introduced chopper elements into his new design.

The Schwinn Sting-Ray was born.

It had smaller, 20-inch tires – with flat racing treads – and high handlebars and a banana seat. Every kid had to have one. And every manufacturer began making bikes just like it – a style we referred to as the “spyder” bike.

I got my first spyder bike for Christmas 1970, when I was 8: a red Murray one-speed with chrome fenders and a black banana seat. I rode it so often and so hard, it was worn out by my 12th birthday.

As Christmas 1972 approached, I dreamed of every kid’s early-‘70s dream bike: the Schwinn Orange Krate, the greatest five-speed bike in the history of childhood.

Such a bike sold for $95 when it was introduced in 1968, but there was no way my single-income family could afford one. It cost the equivalent of nearly $700 today!

Still, I was plenty blessed that Christmas morning. I got a neon-green Huffy spyder bike, a color that made it one of the cooler bikes in my neighborhood. I loved it – but it got stolen when my sister, Kris, left it unlocked outside a department store.

My dad found me a used Murray five-speed that was even better. I polished it every day, and rode the wheels off of it exploring and discovering the outside world.

Childhood has changed since then. With adults so often structuring and monitoring activities, kids who ride today likely ride with adults. And just last year, The Washington Post reported on industry research showing significant declines in children’s bike riding and bike sales.

But now, pent-up energy from pandemic lockdowns is causing bike sales to explode. Let’s hope that means more of today’s children will put down their electronics, pedal long and hard with warm summer air whipping through their hair, and experience what bikes have long represented for kids, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics: “a source of pride and a symbol of independence and freedom.”

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist and is nationally syndicated exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. Send comments to Tom at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor
Columnists

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War. The moment to ...

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago
Columnists

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago

Quite frankly the decision by Quaker Oats, and its parent PepsiCo, to get rid of the demonstratively offensive Aunt Jemima brand is not impressive and deserves no applause. The company has known for years the problems with the mammy caricature. It was no secret. The image has boasted its offensiveness prominently on grocery store shelves my entire life. Even after Quaker Oats cleaned it up ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News