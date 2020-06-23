Purcell: Kids, pedal those pandemic blues away

The Schwinn Sting-Ray was born.

It had smaller, 20-inch tires – with flat racing treads – and high handlebars and a banana seat. Every kid had to have one. And every manufacturer began making bikes just like it – a style we referred to as the “spyder” bike.

I got my first spyder bike for Christmas 1970, when I was 8: a red Murray one-speed with chrome fenders and a black banana seat. I rode it so often and so hard, it was worn out by my 12th birthday.

As Christmas 1972 approached, I dreamed of every kid’s early-‘70s dream bike: the Schwinn Orange Krate, the greatest five-speed bike in the history of childhood.

Such a bike sold for $95 when it was introduced in 1968, but there was no way my single-income family could afford one. It cost the equivalent of nearly $700 today!

Still, I was plenty blessed that Christmas morning. I got a neon-green Huffy spyder bike, a color that made it one of the cooler bikes in my neighborhood. I loved it – but it got stolen when my sister, Kris, left it unlocked outside a department store.

My dad found me a used Murray five-speed that was even better. I polished it every day, and rode the wheels off of it exploring and discovering the outside world.