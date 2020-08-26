Purcell: Join COVID-19 homebuying rush, develop common sense

No sooner do you make your first mortgage payment than you begin wondering if the popularity of socialist policies you were taught in school might make your future payments harder.

Higher income taxes would leave you less money for future payments. The economy, if hobbled by restrictive policies — Google “Venezuela” — would produce fewer jobs, affording you less opportunity for a better job to continue paying your mortgage and improving your home.

You’re certainly going to need a “rainy day fund” when you own a home. In fact, your home knows when you create one — and exactly how much you have in it.

You see, every home has a sadistic sense of humor and will do something — say, explode its terra cotta sewage line on Thanksgiving morning — that causes you to create new curse words but, most of all, forces you to become ever more sensible.

You’ll become suspicious of smooth-talking politicians who promise all kinds of freebies without explaining how they’ll pay for them. You’ll realize that you, a hard-working, homeowning taxpayer, will foot the bill. You’ll realize you’re being bamboozled.