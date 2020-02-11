Purcell: How to renew the dying art of romance? Ask our elders

The day my Mother and Father met, he was arguing with some high school friends about whether a slice of lemon would corrode the coating on a porcelain sink.

“I never came across any man quite like your Father,” my Mother says, still happily befuddled by the stubborn old fellow.

Their meeting in 1950 began a storybook courtship. A typical date included my Father walking one mile to my Mother’s home. The two walked another mile to the movie theater. They had just enough money left over to buy an Isaly’s banana split. Then my Dad walked her home.

Their courtship culminated in their marriage in 1956. They’ll celebrate their 64th anniversary in September.

I share their story because I wonder how today’s young people may one day answer when their children ask, “How did you meet Daddy?”

Will Mommy reply, “He texted me, we hooked up, we did likewise with several other people for a while and then, tired of the jealousy, we decided, ‘Why don’t we have the magistrate draw up some paperwork and make this thing legal?’”