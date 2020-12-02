Purcell: Finding the good in our grief with Charlie Brown

My sisters and I packed into the family room, plugged in the Christmas tree, and turned off all the lamps so its lights would shine bright. Then we'd anxiously anticipate the show.

It tells how Charlie Brown is depressed because everyone around him fails to see the true meaning of Christmas. Lucy complains about getting stupid toys, a bicycle or clothes for Christmas, saying she wants real estate.

To resolve his depression, Charlie Brown throws himself into directing a Christmas play. But that soon falls apart, too.

Distraught, he follows a light in the east and finds his way to a Christmas tree lot. The tree he chooses is a small, sickly one.

When he brings it back, the others mock him. But then Linus comes to the rescue. He tells Charlie Brown he knows the real meaning of Christmas and recounts the story of Christ's birth.

"Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men," Linus says, quoting from the Bible.

Suddenly, the other characters are transformed. Now compassionate and concerned, they decorate the tree, making it a thing of beauty. They wish Charlie Brown "Merry Christmas" and sing a carol.