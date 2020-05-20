Purcell: Drive-in theaters poised to profit from pandemic

Americans’ love of the automobile also was important. Car designs were bold and creative—the 1957 Chevy is still widely loved as a classic, beautiful design.

American cars in the ‘50s weren’t just machines to get people to and from places—they were statements. Americans loved spending time in their cars, including hours at drive-in theaters.

And with the baby boom well under way, for many single-income families with more than two children—like my family—the drive-in theater was one of the few entertainment venues they could afford.

We attended outdoor movies frequently in the mid-1970s and it was always a treat. The cooler was packed with soda pop and sandwiches. The family-size potato chip bag could feed a village. We lowered the tailgate of our Plymouth Fury station wagon and set up a glorious buffet on it.

Soon, the blue sky fell dark and the film projector began rattling. Black-and-white numbers — “5, 4, 3, 2, 1”—flashed onto the screen. Yellowed 1950s footage advertised hot dogs, popcorn and other concession items we could never get our father to buy. Finally, the feature film — such as “The Love Bug” — would play.