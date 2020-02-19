Purcell: Bringing chocolate, peanut butter, and Americans together again

Every time I bite into a Clark Bar, I become 10 years old again.

Irish immigrant D.L. Clark created the legendary chocolate-coated peanut-butter-crunch confection in Pittsburgh in 1917. Individually wrapped Clark Bars were shipped to U.S. troops during World War I and became popular nationwide following the war.

According to “Sweets: A History of Candy,” Clark applied a new technique that allowed a thin milk-chocolate shell to coat a non-chocolate filling, producing America’s first successful “combination” candy bar. That makes the Clark Bar’s origin a reflection of American innovation.

Clark’s family-owned business produced the candy until 1955, when his company was acquired by corporate owners in Pittsburgh. But every October for decades after that, thousands of families bought the highly affordable bars to hand out on Halloween night. That makes the Clark Bar a tremendous source of American nostalgia.

By the time we were both 10 in 1972, my best friend Tommy Guillen and I had Halloween night down to a science.

We knew which houses to hit and which to avoid. A couple of families always handed out popcorn balls or Rice Krispies marshmallow bars — families that were just begging to have their car windows soaped!