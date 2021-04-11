Purcell: Baseball strikes out on politics

But such an escape is no longer possible because of people who insist on injecting their political demands into every moment of our waking lives - including baseball.

In a healthy representative republic in which hardball politics is played by both major parties, it’s essential for both winners and losers of elections to accept the final results as legitimate.

Unfortunately, as we all know, that didn’t happen the past two presidential elections - particularly the Trump-Biden race in which most states relaxed their voting rules in response to COVID-19 health concerns.

The point is that the integrity of the vote is essential to a well-functioning republic. Regardless if your candidate wins or loses, it is essential we all trust that the election tally is accurate.

To that end, many Republican-controlled states like Georgia are revisiting their post-COVID election laws. Its new voting integrity rules, written and passed by a Republican legislature, now require mail-in ballots to be validated by an I.D.

Though it’s a measure Americans overwhelmingly agree with and support, requiring a voter to show I.D. has become a major controversy in our highly-divided and increasingly uncivil political discourse.