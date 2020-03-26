Purcell: Amid pandemic, cyber scams a growing threat

The dirty rotten crooks.

While the rest of the world is doing its best to sacrifice to beat an unseen biological virus, cyber scammers are trying to attack us with a variety of digital viruses.

Before the start of 2020, I warned about the rapid increase in cyber attacks. The more we live our lives online, the more vulnerable we all are to email phishing attacks (fake emails), ransomware attacks (when bad guys gain illegal access to our computers and lock up our devices until we pay them a fee), scammers who pose as government representatives and many other schemes.

Last July, I warned about another worrisome cyber threat: attacks on the elderly. People 80 or older are especially at risk and reported a median loss of $2,700 per scam — and there are many regrettable stories about older people who have been taken for their life savings.

But in the midst of our current crisis — as millions are working from home — scammers are busier than ever.

First of all, the “virtual private networks” companies use for remote workers are not set up to handle the massive number of people now working from home. The systems run so slowly, employees are avoiding them — opening up security gaps for the scammers to exploit.