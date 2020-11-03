Purcell: A vote and a voice

It’s calm as I write this the day before the 2020 general election.

I hope and pray that the outcome, whatever it may be, is accepted calmly — though I worry it may not be.

Americans’ growing divisiveness is concerning, but there’s one element of this election that’s worth celebrating: our right to vote.

According to USA Today, more than 62% of eligible voters 18 or older, about 150 million Americans, are expected to vote in this election — which would be the highest turnout in any presidential election.

More Americans than ever are engaging in the political process and carrying out their civic duty — exercising a precious, hard-fought right that gives us each the opportunity to express our will about government policies and leaders.

A record 62% of voters casting ballots would be great, but why would 38% still not do so? Why wouldn’t they exercise their right to vote when so many struggled so hard to give them this right?

National Geographic says of those struggles: