Purcell: ’30 Days a Black Man’ offers insights into current challenges

Police were called about John Mahone, a black man, having an argument with his wife. A cop shot and killed him because he thought Mahone had a knife. Mahone had a can opener.

An officer searching for illegal whiskey saw another black man, Harris Miller, run. When Miller didn’t halt, the cop shot and killed him.

Police were called to subdue R.D. Mance, a black man with mental health issues. A cop subdued him — with his gun.

These shootings happened in Atlanta in 1948.

The white cops didn’t lose their jobs. Nobody marched in the streets. The killings were “justified.” National media — then print and network radio — never noticed them.

Those killings of unarmed black men were brought to the county’s attention by Pulitzer Prize-winning Pittsburgh journalist Ray Sprigle, the first white reporter to go undercover as a light-skinned black man in the Jim Crow South.

Sprigle’s powerful story is beautifully told in “30 Days a Black Man: The Forgotten Story that Exposed the Jim Crow South,” by journalist Bill Steigerwald. (Disclaimer: Bill, a longtime friend, edited my column for years.)