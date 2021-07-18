Polman: Very nice, Uncle Joe, but you only told us what we already know

President Biden’s delivered a very nice speech this week about the MAGA Republican plot to destroy democracy. But there was one big problem.

“The 2020 election – it’s not hyperbole to suggest – (was) the most examined and the fullest expression of the will of the people in the history of this nation. This should be celebrated – the example of America at its best. But instead, we continue to see an example of human nature at its worst – something darker and more sinister.”

This we know.

“The denial of full and free and fair elections is the most un-American thing that any of us can imagine, the most undemocratic, the most unpatriotic…”

This we know.

“This broad assault against voting rights…is taking on new and literally pernicious forms.”

This we know.

“This is election subversion. It’s the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history.”

This we know.