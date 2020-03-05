Polman: Uncle Joe is on top, and that’s no malarkey

And in Texas, as well as in most Super Tuesday states, the voters who made up their minds at the last minute surged to Biden. Translation: People were waiting to see who, if anyone, would emerge as a live alternative to Bernie — and when they got proof that Biden was viable (thanks to South Carolina, thanks to Pete and Amy ceding the center-left field), they wisely fell in line.

What a relief it is to put Democrats and wise in the same sentence. What a relief it is to see that money doesn’t buy you love. Bloomberg, with his bottomless pockets, has proved that. Bernie has proved that too. He outspent Biden in the Super Tuesday states (heck, Biden hardly had any money), and he out-organized Biden on the ground.

Granted, as Yogi Berra used to say, it ain’t over til it’s over. The delegate battle will rage for many weeks, perhaps all the way to the convention.

But remember, this wild saga won’t end well unless the entire party coalesces behind the nominee. If Biden sustains his near-miracle comeback, the Bernie base will be needed in November.

Would Bernie and his fans be more graceful in defeat than they were in 2016? Given the existential threat of a second Trump term, one could only hope so.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com

