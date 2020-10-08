Polman: Trump makes it tough to be sympathetic

When Edward Kennedy died in 2009, people posted comments like this on the ABC News website: “Hot diggity damn! Maybe we’re finally rid of him!” When Dick Cheney was hospitalized with chest pains in 2010, people posted comments like this on the Washington Post website: “I just hope they don’t desecrate Arlington National Cemetery with that piece of carrion.”

Nevertheless, it feels appropriate, and morally just, to dial back the empathy for a narcissistic madman who warrants the name Typhoid Donny.

Climbing into a hermetically sealed SUV for a joy ride around Walter Reed, inches away from Secret Service agents who would prefer to remain healthy, for the sole purpose of guzzling cultist adulation was — to put it as nicely as possible — insane.

Flying back to the White House with his deadly infection, and turning our building into a hot zone was — to put it as nicely as possible — the quintessence of idiocy. As one White House source tells Axios, “It’s insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff’s health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff. This place is a cesspool. He (has) exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It’s just selfish.”