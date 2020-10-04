Polman: The ultimate October surprise is not a surprise at all

And so on. No need here to recap the quack’s shameless rhetorical record — about how the virus would disappear like a miracle, about how he’s smarter than the scientists, yadda yadda — because the big question is: What happens next?

How will the markets react? If Trump is in quarantine for days or weeks, does that put the kibosh on the remaining debates (or move them to Zoom)? If he becomes symptomatic or worse — if he becomes too ill even to tweet — at what point would he be compelled to temporarily relinquish power, and who makes that call? The 25th Amendment allows Trump to cede control to Mike Pence (who just tested negative), but to reclaim his crown when he’s deemed able, but who’d make that call?

Or perhaps we’re getting too far ahead of ourselves. All we know right now is that an incumbent who’s on the ballot four weeks hence — an obese 74-year-old in the highest risk category, with a history of mystery visits to Walter Reed — has been infected with a killer disease after sowing irresponsibility among his cultists and turning the White House into a Petri dish. In what remains of this unprecedented presidential, there’s no other issue now. The blood of 208,000 dead Americans is on his hands — as well as his own.

“Out, damned spot! Out, I say!” cried Lady MacBeth. Oh well, too late.