Polman: The rise and fall and rise of Vivek Murthy

The only hitch: He had to be confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate, which proceeded to block him. Care to guess why? Because the NRA didn’t like him.

Murthy, in his stints as an ER doctor, had treated lots of gunshot victims, and believed that gun violence was a public health issue. (With 30,000 annual gun deaths and 80,000 annual gun woundings, I can’t imagine where he got that idea.) Senate Republicans - fearful as always of the NRA, along with some red-state Senate Democrats - ganged up on Murthy and put his nomination in limbo for nine months.

Long story short – I’ll skip the parliamentary maneuvers – Murthy was finally confirmed during the lame-duck session after the 2014 midterms,. While serving as Surgeon General, he fought the spread of Ebola and the Zika virus, among other public health challenges. He was safe in the job – until April 17, 2017.

That’s when Trump fired him.

No reasons given, but we all know that his Obama taint was sufficient cause. So Murthy had to wander in the wilderness, so to speak, taking his expertise into exile. But this year, as soon as Americans started dying from COVID-19, he started to surface in public forums. Way back in March, when Trump was babbling that “we’ve done a great job” and that COVID “will go away,” Murthy was a tad more realistic.