Polman: Kamala Harris and the promise of America

It’s also shrewd, because Harris straddles all the groups that Trump has long vilified: women, Blacks, and immigrants.

Will she tap her prosecutor’s creds and fillet Mike Pence in the veep debate (assuming Pence isn’t dumped for Nikki Haley)? Yup, Harris v. Pence will likely be a bloodbath. Will she help boost minority turnout (especially Black women) in the key cities of swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — where Hillary Clinton fatally failed? On the margins, sure. Will her track record as a prosecutor and California attorney general alienate some activists on the left (on Twitter, she’s sometimes derided as “a cop” who worked for “The Man”)? I suppose so.

But it’s arguably too early to game out those scenarios. What matters most, right now, is that Joe Biden has sent a powerful message of hope to voters who are desperate to empower democratic diversity and leave authoritarian racism in the rear-view mirror.