Polman: Indictment is just the start of Trump's troubles

But just look at all the potential collateral damage. A volley of indictments in the summer and autumn could seriously cripple the company he’s been bragging about for so long. Banks and other business partners may well be reluctant to loan money to, or engage at all with, an outlaw outfit accused of committing financial crimes. Many banks may even be banned by laws and regulations from working with Trump.

A full-scale legal assault will also cost a bundle to defend, precisely when he needs money the most – all while he’s presumably running for president again, except this time he’d be stripped of his fake reputation as a business genius.

Daniel Goldman, a former assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted mob families and white-collar crooks, tweeted the other day: “I can’t underscore enough how devastating an indictment would be to the Trump Org. Every lender would call their loans and no way Trump Org can pay them all, likely leading to bankruptcy” – because, according to a 2020 report by Forbes magazine, the company is already at least $1 billion in debt.