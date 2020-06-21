Polman: Bolton refused to help when it mattered most

Trump wants foreign leaders to help him win his elections. Bolton saw him “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” begging the Chinese leader to buy American soybeans and wheat so that Trump could win the farm states in 2020. But we’ve long known Trump twists American foreign policy to serve his personal political needs.

And with respect to that impeachment probe, Bolton has confirmed the damning details of Trump’s illegal behavior toward Ukraine — withholding congressionally-mandated military aid until Ukraine supplied phony political dirt that might help Trump win re-election. According to Bolton, Trump told him that “he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all…materials related to (Hillary) Clinton and (Joe) Biden had been turned over” — and that Trump resisted as many as 10 pleas, from Bolton and Defense chief Mark Esper, to release the military aid.

It would’ve been nice if Bolton had deigned to share his Ukraine memories under oath during the impeachment probe. He could’ve come forward and agreed to testify when the impeachment managers sought his help. But he refused.

Instead, he decided to turn a buck by saving it all for his book. Who knows, if he had testified, maybe one or two spineless Senate Republicans might’ve been moved to throw Trump out of office.