Polman: Biden is the best man for this pivotal moment

Biden lamented that, in recent years, “we lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people.”

His abiding mission is to rekindle that faith — to save lives and ultimately save democracy from the threat of home-grown fascism — by delivering for the American people, regardless of whether they voted blue, regardless of what “the loudest voices say on cable or online.”

There are times when the urgent need for federal help transcends ideology, when it is not a matter of “left” or “right,” when it is merely the logical decent course of human events. Biden instinctively understands that this is one of those times.

Arguably Biden’s best asset, as evidenced again Thursday night, is that he connects with people’s pain. An empath is someone who’s highly attuned to the emotions of those around them, to the point of feeling those emotions himself.

Perhaps any president (except the last one) would’ve said these words: “We are fundamentally a people who want to be with others, to talk, to laugh, to hug, to hold one another. But this virus has kept us apart. Grandparents haven’t seen their children or grandchildren.

Parents haven’t seen their kids. Kids haven’t seen their friends.