Polman: As Georgia goes, so goes the Senate

Ray Charles famously sang, “I said Georgia / Ooh Georgia / No peace I find.”

Ray got that right. It’s perversely fitting that the 2020 freak show will bleed into 2021, capped by twin Senate contests in a traditional red state that’s tilting purple. We’ll get no semblance of peace, however fleeting, until the voters of Georgia decide whether President-elect Joe Biden will have a cooperative or obstructive Senate.

If the Democrats can sweep both Georgia elections on Jan. 5 — probably a tall order — the Senate would be deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Harris would get the tie-breaking vote, which means that Democrats would effectively run the place, Mitch McConnell would be ousted as leader, and Biden would have a leg up on governing.

If you’re wondering why most Republicans continue to detestably indulge Donald Trump’s delusions about the presidential race, the answer is: Georgia. Republican leaders are banking on robust right-wing turnout for incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and the best way to get those folks to the polls is to stoke their MAGA fantasies about how the presidential election was “stolen,” especially in Georgia. Keep ’em angry. Give ’em a (fake) reason to tick off the libs and keep the Senate in Republican hands.