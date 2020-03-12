Polman: As coronavirus spreads, Trump showing how unfit he is to lead

I’ve been reading Erik Larson’s new book, “The Splendid and the Vile,” which chronicles the first year of Winston Churchill’s wartime stint as prime minister. He was a gifted rhetorician who used the power of words to move a nation. He combined grim candor with upbeat inspiration: “It would be foolish to disguise the gravity of the hour. It would be still more foolish to lose heart and courage.”

What we’re saddled with today is precisely the opposite. Not Churchill at his best, but vaudeville at its worst.

Did you happen to catch Trump’s act Wednesday night in the Oval Office? Nothing could be more clownish than hearing a fake president confront America’s dark hour by screwing up three policy pronouncements in 10 minutes. Either his hapless handlers loaded errors onto his TelePrompter, or, just as likely, this guy read the text wrong because he had no clue what he was reading.

And the way he read the text…as we know, inspiring fellow Americans is certainly not Trump’s metier. He looked like a drugged sullen schoolboy serving detention, forced to write “I will behave” on a blackboard. But never mind that. His fake facts were worse.