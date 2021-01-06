Polman: Another perfect call

Among other things, Trump claimed the Dominion voting machine company has disassembled and hidden their crooked machinery (a delusional lie), that hundreds of thousands of Trump ballots were burned or shredded (“that’s what the rumor is”), that 4,925 voters came from out of state, that 18,000 fake votes for Joe Biden arrived in “suitcases or trunks,” plus there were “dead people. So dead people voted and I think the number is close to 5,000 people.”

Raffensperger’s response was priceless: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.” For instance, regarding dead people voting, “the actual number were two. Two. Two people that were dead that voted.”

It’s actually fascinating to hear Trump in action, because what’s arguably most noteworthy is that he never listens. Confronted with a stone wall of facts, he just flattens himself against it and keeps talking. For instance: “There’s turmoil in Georgia and other places. You’re not the only one, I mean we have other states that I believe will be flipping to us very shortly.” No state is “flipping” to him. Nobody is coming to save him.