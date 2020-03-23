Nelson: 2020: The year of the free market women

Think of the suffragettes that risked it all a century before. Think of the women of today in the Middle East who still need permission to vote from their husbands or fathers. Think of the women in countries like Uganda and Kenya who face violent protests at the polls and put themselves at risk to merely exercise their rights. They do not see themselves as victims – they continue to fight against the oppression because they know their voice is valuable.

How lucky we are in the United States to be able to put our voice into action at the voting booths. But it’s not luck; it was the work of the thousands of women and allies that fought tirelessly against the current for years. While long overdue, the 19th Amendment gave us that right, and now it is time to use it intentionally. We – the previously underrepresented women of free-market principles – must exercise our right and elect the women we know to be natural leaders and protectors of community and liberty.

Support the leaders that will show compassion and empathy, compromise, honesty, ethical decision-making and, most importantly, the leaders who will stand strong on what they believe in. Cast your vote to the women that value free enterprise and individual liberty, and who want to see a thriving economy for our children and our children’s children.

2018 can have “year of the women.” 2020 will be the year of the “market-minded” women.

Lisa Nelson is the chief executive officer of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

