Nelson: The best state for business

Similarly, organizations like the American Legislative Exchange Council release comprehensive reports annually to check in with how the states are doing in specific policy areas. Last month the 13th Edition of Rich States, Poor States released, which ranks the economic competitiveness of states using 15 equally weighted policy variables. Right-to-work, top marginal corporate income tax rate and state minimum wage are among them, and Area Development’s top 5 states are ranked in the upper half of these Rich States, Poor States variables.

While Area Development makes a ranking to help states create a pro-business environment – which would no doubt help states identify steps to build business strong in the recovery unfolding before us – it’s also important to stay attuned to what priorities best serve the taxpayers in our states.

Stronger business means more jobs, and more jobs mean more opportunity for Americans. Good economic policy is obviously a win for the residents of every state, and trends have shown people will flee the poor states to find success in those better-prepared states. We saw it this year with New York, and we will likely see it again.