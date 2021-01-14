Nelson: Liberty in 2021 — It’s common sense

On January 10, 1776, impassioned Americans — from the streets of the Colonies to private meetings in taverns — were moved by an anonymous pamphlet calling for independence and liberty from Great Britain. Today it is recognized as one of the most important rallying cries leading up to the Revolutionary War, and we know it as Thomas Paine’s Common Sense.

Eleven years after its publication, in 1787, the cries for liberty were answered when the Founding Fathers wrote and America ratified the U.S. Constitution, a living document to outline and protect our freedoms and liberties. And now in 2021, 245 years after the first distribution of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, newly elected officials across the states dive into the first sessions of the year, prepared to prioritize the values our country was first founded on.

Americans in 1776 were sure that local control and decision making would be the foundation of a successful society. It’s still true today. In 2020, voters everywhere rediscovered the important work of our state and local leaders, and asserted at the voting booths that they prefer principled leadership that is close to home.