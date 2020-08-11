Nelson: Formula for economic recovery exists, and it’s not a bailout

And lawmakers across the states are speaking up. Last week, over 200 state legislators signed a letter opposing a federal bailout of the states instead urging state leaders to practice fiscal discipline and put in place sound policy to ensure a strong recovery.

Americans deserve stability following months of uncertainty, and the best thing state leaders can do is prioritize the tried and true policy that has consistently proven to build economic growth in states. For over a decade the ALEC-Laffer report “Rich States, Poor States” has ranked states for their potential economic growth by looking at 15 specific state policies.

The proven policies highlighted in the annual report are always important for a state’s economic success, but in an economic downturn with clear budget shortfalls on the horizon, low-tax, low-regulation policies are even more important to the future of the states. Recently, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities released a report that found for 2020-2022, state government revenues will fall by over $555 billion.

The principles that value free market, fiscally responsible policy will help states respond to the high price of COVID-19 and prepare for future problems. And if states neglect their rainy-day funds, they will surely fail.