Nelson: Beware of a federal bailout of states

We’ve seen the consequences of federal bailout before. In 2009, state legislators voiced concerns over the strings attached to federal dollars during debate on the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), acknowledging the costly consequence of accepting a bailout. Federal aid will unfortunately always come with strings attached and will more than likely only lead to increase in spending and higher state taxes.

Today, though, our national debt lingers at almost three times what it was in 2009. The stakes are too high to continue a cycle that promises quick fixes from the federal government. Quick fixes turn into long-term issues, and if we continue to dig the hole so deep we may never escape. We should instead rely on fact and experience, and learn from our history.

The only real way to make productive, responsible decisions for our states is for our states to practice fiscal discipline. It is one of the more difficult roads to take, but to bring true relief to our communities, we should look to policy solutions in the prosperity states that lead the way in fiscal responsibility. Prosperity doesn’t come from luck, but from the difficult and necessary work to balance state budgets and keep spending in check.