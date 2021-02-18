Nelson: A free market should be free to all, all of the time

The “little guy” via Robinhood LLC, a financial services group, fought back. And when they did, Robinhood – marketing itself as the everyman champion of stock market access – changed the rules. They upended the free market and restricted purchases, allegedly forced sales of stock and limited access to features. This action prompted massive backlash and bipartisan agreement that the free market was shackled by the people who have supported it for decades.

Many perceive Robinhood’s actions as an antithesis to their namesake – 33 lawsuits filed at present, all suggest they essentially robbed from the poor, to protect and give to the rich.

As one might guess, these actions against retail investors shook trust in the market to its core. People believed they had a free market, but the market makers proved them wrong. A free and accessible market is simply the best mechanism to foster innovation, growth and stability in an economy. What happened last week, a concerted and organized effort against thousands of retail investors, shows the importance of a free market for all. A free market that is open, accessible and accountable to its participants all the time.