Micek: Voters already saying yes to Biden’s infrastructure plan

And when it comes to Biden's plan to pay for it all by increasing corporate taxes, yep, Americans are down for that, too, according to the Politico-Morning Consult poll, with "sixty-five percent of registered voters large portions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That 2017 tax reform helped create the best American economy of my lifetime.”

So if the GOP is against all the things that the American public so clearly favors, it's only reasonable to ask what they support.

Some of the more immediate answers appear to be turning the reins of the party over to Trump loyalists who deny the reality of the Capitol insurrection and who propagate the myth of the stolen election. They fight make-believe culture wars over Dr. Seuss books. And they're doing all they can to push racist voter suppression bills over the goal line.

"The GOP remains a cult of personality for the worst president in U.S. history. It has become a bastion of irrationality, conspiracy mongering, racism, nativism and anti-scientific prejudices," the Post's Max Boot wrote in a separate column this week.

The White House, knowing the public is with them, is moving on without the GOP, by teeing up the infrastructure bill for approval through the parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation, which would not require Republican support.