Micek: My family’s coronavirus story

She loved to cook. So when we came out there for simple visits, or for Rosh Hashanah, or other holidays, Rona didn’t so much serve meals as she staged endurance tests. There were appetizers before the appetizers. Multiple bottles of wine. Side dishes upon side dishes. And didn’t every family have two turkeys for Thanksgiving? And five pies, right?

All of it homemade. From scratch. Leftovers for days.

The restaurant owner’s kid in me rejoiced. And we’d chat about recipes and cooking techniques. And I was never more nervous than when Rona came to our place for Christmas and I’d cook dinner for the family. Eisenhower didn’t spend as much time planning D-Day as I did those meals.

If I got the nod of approval, and that slow smile, and the “John … this is delicious,” then I was golden. If she asked for the recipe? Well, that was just extra.

And I know she doted with equal pride on my two nieces, my brother-in-law’s children, two golden-haired girls a few years younger than my daughter. Rona was game for just about anything. She tagged along with them on road trips to Spartan races, just as she occasionally tagged along with us to Pittsburgh (the marathon for my wife, the half-marathon for me).