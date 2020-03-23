Micek: Let's not waste the crisis of coronavirus

We had a similar opportunity after the Sept. 11 attacks, when we were all stunned into collective silence by the enormity of a tragedy that still defies our efforts to be put into words. In those pained days, when it felt like a blanket had been throw over the whole world, and when raising your voice above a whisper felt like sacrilege, there was that profound sense of singularity of identity and commonality of purpose.

Inevitably, that time passed. As the trauma of the attack subsided, the nation found itself tangled in a forever war on terror that persists to this day. The rancor of partisanship similarly divided us. But for a minute or two, anyway, I couldn’t escape the feeling that we’d missed the opportunity to finally get our act together as a people.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re at that pivot point again, where we can decide who we are, and who we want to be as a nation. We can hoard toilet paper, or we can check on the elderly neighbor across the way and make sure they have what they need to weather the storm.

While there’s a temptation to stay glued to cable news and devices to keep up on the latest news, there’s also a chance to put down the screens, for busy families and couples to look each other in the eye, connect, and take a moment to be grateful for the chain of small miracles that brought them together in the first place.