Micek: How not to respond to a national tragedy

There were any number of ways that Pennsylvania state Sen. Cris Dush, a Republican from a rural district in the state’s northwestern corner, could have responded to this week’s murderous rampage in Georgia that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

By opting for a digressive confrontation with the 50-member chamber’s only Asian-American lawmaker that was riddled with white privilege, an ill-considered defense of the former president, and a complete failure to make note of the dead or to condemn the current wave of hate aimed at Asian-Americans, Dush picked the worst of all possible worlds.

It turned what could have been an important, teachable moment about the changing face of an increasingly diverse commonwealth of nearly 13 million souls into just another lame, partisan sparring match.

On March 17, as the nation struggled to come to terms with what appeared to be yet another racially motivated, pandemic-inspired attack on Asian-Americans, Democratic state Sen. Nikil Saval took to the microphone to condemn the violence, lend a historical perspective to the incident, and point out that there wouldn’t have been an increase in violence against Asian-Americans if the White House’s former occupant hadn’t used racial epithets to describe a virus that has so far indiscriminately killed more than a half-million Americans.