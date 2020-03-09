Micek: Election 2020 is an existential fight for the nation's soul

You’ve probably never heard of Erica Newland. And if she had her druthers, it’s a safe bet that she would have preferred it stayed that way.

But Newland, a former attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel, found herself a front-line warrior in the battle to protect the Constitution from the excesses of President Donald Trump.

Newland, who is both Jewish and a civil libertarian, grew increasingly uncomfortable with the administration’s attacks on non-citizens. And one exchange, included in George Packer’s extraordinary cover story for The Atlantic, “The President is winning his war on American institutions,” is everything you need to know about that fight.

As the executive orders “and other requests for the office’s approval piled up, many of them of dubious legality, one of Newland’s supervisors took to saying, ‘We’re just following orders,’” Packer wrote. “He said it without irony, as a way of reminding everyone, ‘We work for the president.’ He said it once to Newland, and when she gave him a look he added, ‘I know that’s what the Nazis said, but we’re not Nazis.’”