Micek: Biden bets on Democracy

Look no further than the surging popularity of French presidential candidate Marine LePen. On Capitol Hill, there are such Trump-aligned Republicans as Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who recently pushed the repulsive “replacement theory” during a House committee hearing.

Future historians will judge how democratic governments around the world respond to these threats. And the price of failure is high.

During his speech on Wednesday, Biden again appealed to Republicans to join in working to find compromise on the sweeping reimagining of the economy that’s been the hallmark of his first 100 days. But he also made clear that he was ready to move on without them.

“I just want to be clear, from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option. Look, we can’t be so busy competing with one another that we forget the competition that we have with the rest of the world to win the 21st century,” he said, warning that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “deadly earnest on becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world. He and others, autocrats, think that democracy can’t compete in the 21st century with autocracies, because it takes too long to get consensus.”