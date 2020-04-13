Micek: Amid a pandemic, Trump still at war with government

“Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and keeping staff safe,” the report’s key takeaway reads. “Hospitals also reported substantial challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. Hospitals described specific challenges, mitigation strategies, and needs for assistance related to personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, staffing, supplies and durable equipment; maintaining or expanding facility capacity; and financial concerns.”

That shouldn’t have been news to anyone who’s paying even a modicum of attention to the headlines, which are replete with stories about first responders scrapping to find supplies, forcing physicians to wrap themselves in trash bags and using the same mask over and over again as they try to bring the pandemic to heel.

Defying what most Americans can see with their own eyes, Trump concluded that a mountain of evidence collected from more than 300 hospitals in 46 states was just Grimm’s opinion, dismissing the report in a tweet as “another fake dossier.”

From courts to the intelligence community, and now HHS, Trump’s hostility to government institutions is already well-established.