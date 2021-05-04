Manieri: Your call is not really important to us

I’ve been hacked. Officially. Someone pretending to be me — go figure — has applied for unemployment benefits in my name.

By the way, if you, whoever you are, really want to serve as my stuntman, there are a variety of situations in which you could actually be helpful to me. For example, the next student complaining about his or her grade would be a good start. Go for it, Pretend Me. You respond to the next email that begins, “Dear Professor: What can I do?!” My usual response of “How about turning back time and paying attention in February?” doesn’t seem to resonate.

Back to the identity theft.

Keep in mind, this is Kentucky’s fault. The state unemployment system suffered two data breaches last year. Initially, state officials said the personal information of Kentuckians was not at risk. Turns out, it was.

My pleas to the state of Kentucky, “Hey! This is the real me. I have a job!” have since been sucked into the vortex that is the state office of unemployment insurance. Go ahead. Give them a call and see what happens. Leave it to bureaucrats to come up with new ways not to deal with humans.