Manieri: Truth is relative when it comes to ‘mostly peaceful’ protests

If you follow such logic, the Allies’ month or so in the Ardennes forest in 1944 was mostly peaceful, expect when they were being pummeled by German artillery. I’ve never heard a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge say, “Yeah, you know, it was mostly peaceful except for the shooting.”

We seem to have crossed some weird threshold in this country to place where things are only as real or fake as we want them to be. And our elected representatives and the media have helped get us there. Narratives are set in stone. Any event that supports the narrative will be covered and overcovered. If there is no event, we’ll invent one. On the other hand, any story that detracts from the narrative is downplayed or ignored. Compare what Fox News and CNN are covering and how they’re covering it on any given day.

I’m old enough to remember a time when if you watched all three evening network news broadcasts — when there were only three — you’d see mainly the same stories. Now, not only don’t you see the same stories, each outlet seems as if it’s operating in its own parallel universe.