Manieri: The 'woke' cabal must have missed Super Mario

According to my exhaustive research, Mario doesn’t have a last name but he does have a twin brother – Luigi. Of course. Never Steve or Tom. What I would have given to be in on that meeting at Nintendo. It probably went something like this. (I’ve taken the liberty of translating from the original Japanese.)

“OK, let’s give him a brother. What do you think? Luigi, Guiseppe? How about Gogootz or Stunod?

“Nah. Too ethnic. He’s an overweight Italian plumber. Let’s go with Luigi.”

And while we’re at it, it’s my duty as an Italian-American to point out that the cartoon chef on my pizza box looks suspiciously like Mario; same enormous mustache, same nose. The only difference is he’s wearing a little chef’s outfit complete with hat. I’ve been to that pizza place many times and I’ve never seen anyone in the back who looks remotely like that. Last time I was in to pick up a pizza, I studied the picture on the box. There he was, staring at me, mocking me, with his goofy smile, clearly subservient as he holds his pizza in the air.